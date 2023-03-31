How to manage your Dayton Daily News account online

You can manage your account at the customer self-service center, called My Account. To access your account information you must be logged in. You can log in to the My Account page two ways, from the self-service center or from DaytonDailyNews.com:
1. Visit myaccount.daytondailynews.com (you can log in from here)
2. From the Dayton Daily News homepage, navigate to the upper righthand corner and hover over the Log Out button to open the menu. There you can click the link to My Account.
Once you are on the My Account page, you can manage your subscription account, share your subscription with other members of your household, provide feedback and manage your newsletter subscriptions.
If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@daytondailynews.com or call us at 1-888-397-6397.