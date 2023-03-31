How to print a game or puzzle from ePaper

When you are on the Games page, launch the game you would like to print. Each puzzle can be different and the way to print can vary. Look for a printer icon, the word Print or look in settings or the menu for a print option.
If you need help finding the interactive games and puzzles, read this article.
Here are a few examples:
If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@daytondailynews.com or call us at 1-888-397-6397.