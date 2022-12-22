1 dead in shooting after possible domestic incident; 1 in custody

One person is dead and another is in custody after a reported shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, the shooting was first reported just before 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of Clover Street.
The shooting was reported as a possible domestic incident, records said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
20-year-old accused of rape in Miami Twp. pleads guilty to lesser...
2
Police plead for suspect to return missing Columbus infant; Twin found...
3
Man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp. enters insanity plea
4
Dayton woman indicted in November stabbing
5
Tipp City police detective charged with assault, sexual imposition
About the Author