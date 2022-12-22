dayton-daily-news logo
X

1 dead in shooting after possible domestic incident; 1 in custody

Crime & Law
By
57 minutes ago

One person is dead and another is in custody after a reported shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, the shooting was first reported just before 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of Clover Street.

ExploreMan in custody following standoff on I-71 in Warren County

The shooting was reported as a possible domestic incident, records said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
20-year-old accused of rape in Miami Twp. pleads guilty to lesser...
2
Police plead for suspect to return missing Columbus infant; Twin found...
3
Man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp. enters insanity plea
4
Dayton woman indicted in November stabbing
5
Tipp City police detective charged with assault, sexual imposition

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top