Man in custody following standoff on I-71 in Warren County, highway reopens

Local News
By
Updated 9 minutes ago

A man is in custody following a standoff on Interstice 71 that closed the highway in both directions in Warren County Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The incident started with multiple reports of a motorist driving recklessly, according to OSHP. It then turned into a chase with troopers and then a standoff.

Initial reports indicated the standoff was near an I-71 South rest area.

The incident initially closed all northbound and southbound lanes are between state Route 123 and Wilmington Road in Turtlecreek Twp., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The left lane of I-71 North is closed and I-71 South has reopened.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

