1 of 4 charged in Moraine drive-by shooting case sentenced to probation

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Guadagno previously plead guilty to improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises. As part of the agreement, a felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle was dismissed, and he had to forfeit four weapons, including a rifle, according to court documents.

Guadagno, Christian DeJesus, 19, of Miami Twp.; Jaedon Landis, 21, of Dayton; and Noah Romero, 18, of Miami Twp. were each indicted in October for single counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The charges are connected to an incident early Sept. 22, when the Moraine Police Division received a 911 call reporting shots fired into a house in the 2700 block of Cadillac Street.

The 911 caller said they didn’t know who fired the shots, and no one in the house was injured. On investigation, police said that multiple shots were fired from a passing vehicle at a group of people outside the house.

With the help of witnesses, police identified multiple suspects and the vehicle involved, and about 45 minutes after the shooting West Carrollton police stopped the suspect vehicle and detained two of the suspects. The other two were found and arrested during the next day.

Romero has been released on a conditional own recognizance bond, and is due back in court March 12.

Both Landis and DeJesus are currently not in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, and are scheduled to be in court for hearings on March 12.

Guadagno is currently in custody in the Warren County Jail on a charge of violating his probation in a 2022 case, according to the jail website.

Staff writers Kristen Spicker and Jen Balduf contributed to this report.