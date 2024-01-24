1 of 4 indicted in Moraine drive-by shooting pleads guilty

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He faces up to 12 years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 6.

As part of his plea agreement, a felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle was dismissed. He also had to forfeit four weapons, including a rifle, according to court documents.

Guadagno, Christian DeJesus, 19, of Miami Twp.; Jaedon Landis, 21, of Dayton; and Noah Romero, 18, of Miami Twp. were each indicted in October for single counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The Moraine Police Division received a 911 call early Sept. 22 reporting shots fired into a house in the 2700 block of Cadillac Street.

“Somebody just shot up my house,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

The caller said he didn’t know who fired the shots and that no one inside the house was injured.

The initial investigation revealed multiple shots were fired from a passing vehicle at a group of people outside a house, police said.

Officers were able to identify multiple suspects and the vehicle involved due to help from witnesses.

About 45 minutes after the shooting, West Carrollton police stopped the suspect vehicle and detained two of the four suspects. Over the next day, the other two suspects were found and arrested.

Landis appeared in court Tuesday for a scheduling conference but a trial date has not yet been set. DeJesus is due in court March 12, and Romero, who is seeking intervention in lieu of conviction, also is due in court March 12.

Only Guadagno remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.