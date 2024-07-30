1 taken to hospital after Monday morning shooting in Dayton

One person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton Monday morning.

According to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer, at around 10 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 900 block of West Riverview Avenue on a report of a shooting.

They found a 41-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries, Bauer said, who was taken to a local hospital.

The lieutenant said that they had a suspect but they are not in custody.

