Dayton police: Officer used ‘open-hand strike’ on K9 partner after being bitten

“The Dayton Police Department is actively addressing the recent social media video that has come to our attention, depicting an incident involving a canine unit officer and their canine partner,” the statement read. “It is important to understand that the social media video does not capture the full context of the situation.”

The video clip is 10 seconds long.

“During the incident shown in the social media video, the canine officer used an open-hand strike on his canine partner shortly after being bitten three times by the dog,” the statement continued. “We appreciate the public’s concern and the department will be conducting an administrative review to assess the incident circumstances and training to ensure the appropriate measures are taken. The well-being of our officers and canine partners is of utmost importance in providing the highest standards of care and training for all officers and canine units. We are dedicated to maintaining transparency and accountability in all aspects of our operations.”

It is not clear what happened prior to the officer being bitten or if the officer was injured due to the bites.