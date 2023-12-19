19-year-old charged in Clay Twp. child pornography case

Crime & Law
By
36 minutes ago
A 19-year-old from Clay Twp. was indicted Monday on child pornography-related charges.

Ryan Douglas Lewis was issued a summons to appear for his Jan. 4 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Clay Twp. police opened an investigation after receiving information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that the defendant was downloading child sexual abuse material, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“A search of the defendant’s electronics revealed child sexual abuse material,” the prosecutor’s office stated.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News.

