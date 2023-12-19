Darke County investigation leads to local child porn case against Englewood man

A Darke County investigation led to local charges against a 54-year-old Englewood man in a child pornography case.

Rick Thomas Fader, 54, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 28 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his Dec. 15 indictment by a county grand jury for six counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.