29-year-old man killed in crash on US 35 in Beavercreek

2 Dayton police recruits remain in hospital after truck crashes into cruiser on Route 4

17 minutes ago
Two Dayton police recruits are still hospitalized — one in stable but critical condition — after a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon crashed into the back of a cruiser.

Chief Kamran Afzal said a Dayton police supervisor and three police recruits were on the right shoulder of state Route 4 at approximately 2:45 p.m. between the exits for Stanley Avenue and Harshman Road when the pickup hit the sport-utility cruiser.

Credit: Jim Noelker

“The three police recruits suffered injuries as a result of the crash, one of which is considered serious,” Afzal said.

The recruits and supervisor were conducting traffic enforcement laser training. The recruit who was critically injured was outside the cruiser during the crash, the chief said.

The recruits were made up of two men and a woman, with one of the men seriously injured. The recruit class is scheduled to graduate in mid-November, Afzal said.

The police supervisor along with the pickup driver and passenger also were injured.

All six crash victims were taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, the chief said.

