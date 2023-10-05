Dayton police stand vigil outside hospital after 2 officers among 3 injured in crash

BreakingNews
Dayton police lined up cruisers outside Miami Valley Hospital Thursday afternoon to stand vigil after two officers were injured in a two-vehicle crash on on state Route 4.

The crash involving a Dayton police cruiser was reported at 2:38 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The crash shut down the southbound lanes of state Route 4 at Interstate 75, a little more than a mile beyond Huffman Dam Road, the Ohio Department of Transportation posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The extent of injuries that sent the officers and driver of the second vehicle to Miami Valley Hospital is unknown.

