2 drivers seriously injured in hit-and-run rollover crash in Washington Twp.

Two drivers were seriously injured Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle hit-and-run rollover crash in Washington Twp.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 1:15 p.m. to the area of Yankee Street at Penbrooke Trail, where they determined the driver of a silver sedan — possibly a 2012 Honda Accord — was headed east on Penbrooke Trail and did not stop at the posted stop sign before striking a Chevrolet Trailblazer headed north on Yankee Street.
The impact forced the Trailblazer to go left of center and collide with a Nissan Sentra headed south on Yankee Street before overturning and trapping the driver inside the Trailblazer, the sheriff’s office said.
Washington Twp. Fire Department crews freed the driver and paramedics took the Chevrolet and Nissan drivers to local hospitals to be treated for serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office Traffic Services Unit. Anyone with information is urged to call 937-225-HELP (4357) or to remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).
