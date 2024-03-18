2 drivers seriously injured in hit-and-run rollover crash in Washington Twp.

The impact forced the Trailblazer to go left of center and collide with a Nissan Sentra headed south on Yankee Street before overturning and trapping the driver inside the Trailblazer, the sheriff’s office said.

Washington Twp. Fire Department crews freed the driver and paramedics took the Chevrolet and Nissan drivers to local hospitals to be treated for serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office Traffic Services Unit. Anyone with information is urged to call 937-225-HELP (4357) or to remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).