2nd man gets jail for using sticky mouse traps to steal mail in Springboro

The second of two Columbus men accused of using sticky mouse traps to steal mail from a blue collection box outside the Springboro post office will spend nearly six months in jail.

Yahir Nazario Reyes Jr., 22, who previously pleaded guilty to attempted tampering in evidence and theft of mail, was sentenced Tuesday by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler to 180 days in jail. He was granted 23 days of jail time credit for a total of 157 days in the Warren County Jail.

He also was ordered to serve three years of community control on basic probation and complete a theft class, according to sentencing documents.

A Springboro detective on Aug. 17, 2025, reportedly witnessed a theft from a blue collection box outside the U.S. Postal Service branch at 55 S. Pioneer Blvd. while surveilling the area as part of an investigation into recent thefts from the collection box, according to the Springboro Police Department.

The detective saw three men remove mail from the collection box and toss mail out the window of a vehicle, according to court records.

“Sticky mouse traps were located that the (defendants) used to remove the mail,” a criminal complaint read.

ExploreMan pleads guilty to robbing mail carriers in Dayton

Reyes and Carlos Patricio Sanchez-Guzman, 21, were each indicted for tampering with evidence, theft of mail and possessing criminal tools. Sanchez-Guzman also was charged with falsification and obstructing official business, a misdemeanor, for reportedly lying to police about his identity when he was arrested.

A grand jury declined to indict the third man, court records show.

Sanchez-Guzman was sentenced Nov. 11, 2025, to 180 days with credit for 86 days for a total of 94 days in jail followed by one year of community control on basic probation, according to a sentencing document.

As part of their guilty pleas the possessing criminal tools charge plus the other charges against Sanchez-Guzman were dismissed.

