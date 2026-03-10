New Lebanon man gets prison for fleeing police, crash that killed teen, injured 3

Dominick Aidan Jackson Parlett was sentenced Feb. 4 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven K. Dankof to a total of 12½ to 16½ years in prison for three counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, two counts of vehicular assault, one count of receiving stolen property, and one count of involuntary manslaughter, all felonies.

His driver’s license also was permanently revoked, and he was ordered to pay a total of $5,850 in restitution.

The sentence was agreed to in sentencing agreements filed Jan. 21, where one count of aggravated vehicular homicide was dismissed.

The pursuits and crash

The charges stem from incidents that ended in the death of 15-year-old Jaden McClaskey on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.

Moraine police saw a Ford Escape that had been reported stolen earlier in the day from Fairborn, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Police deployed a tracking device on the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but it fled, driving dangerously, eventually leading police to call off the chase.

Less than 10 minutes later, Miamisburg police saw and tried to pull over the same SUV, which fled again. This time, police called off the pursuit due to dangerous speed, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Soon after that, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies saw the Escape in Jefferson Twp. and tried once more to pull it over, and once more the SUV fled.

Finally, it ran through a stop sign and a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox crashed into it at the intersection of Little Richmond Road and North Snyder Road, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

The Escape hit a ditch and overturned, while the Equinox hit a ditch and came to a stop, the report said.

Parlett reportedly ran from the crash on foot but was caught after a short chase.

McClaskey was a passenger in the stolen SUV and was critically injured in the crash. According to a crash report, a CareFlight medical helicopter was called to the scene and took him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died two days later.

Another passenger from the Ford, a 16-year-old boy from Miamisburg, suffered suspected serious injuries and Parlett and the driver from the Equinox both suffered suspected minor injuries. Medics took all three to Miami Valley Hospital.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Parlett had been arrested a few days before this incident after wrecking a different stolen vehicle.