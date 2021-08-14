49-year-old man jailed in Dayton child rape case

A 49-year-old man was booked into jail Friday evening in connection to a Dayton child rape case.
Michael Scruggs was booked on suspicion of rape of a child younger than 13; gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13; and a misdemeanor charge of public indecency - exposure, according to Montgomery County Jail records.
Scruggs is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Dayton Municipal Court.
We are working to learn more about the case against him.
