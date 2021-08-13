dayton-daily-news logo
Stolen Community Blood Center truck recovered, $30K worth of equipment missing

Crime & Law
By Kristen SpickerJen Balduf - Staff Writer
42 minutes ago
Missing items included portable beds, privacy screens and more

A Community Blood Center mobile unit that was stolen earlier this week was recovered in Columbus with approximately $30,000 of equipment missing.

There is no information about suspects at this time.

The truck was reportedly stolen Monday around 8:50 p.m. from a loading dock on Franklin Street in Dayton.

Late Thursday, Columbus police called CBC to report the mobile unit was recovered in the city, according to CBC. The organization is working to pick up the truck.

“Our understanding is the truck is in drivable condition and we’re hopeful about putting it back in service,” read a statement from CBC.

When the truck was located, all of the equipment was missing.

According to CBC, the contents were worth approximately $30,000, including:

  • 12 Portable donor beds ($23,544)
  • 12 Privacy screens ($3,480)
  • 10 Table-top screens ($1,490)
  • Fans ($600)
  • Donor For Life gifts ($1,000)
  • Manuals (print costs not available)
  • Miscellaneous items such as extension cords, stools, blood drive sandwich signs and carts (value not determined)
CBC has been able to maintain normal blood collections relying on equipment from the Dayton CBC Donation Center and training equipment.

“The biggest issue was the vehicle,” said a spokesperson from CBC. “To be without a replacement truck for an extended period would mean being forced to cancel or diminish upcoming mobiles when both blood drives and blood drives that included platelet and plasma collection equipment were scheduled on the same day.”

For information on how and where you can donate blood, visit https://givingblood.org/donate-blood.aspx.

