8 arrested during joint law enforcement operations in Dayton, Cincinnati

Arrests included charges of felonious assault, failure to comply, reckless operation, drug trafficking, drug possession, and driving while under the influence.

In Dayton, one arrest occurred when a vehicle fleeing from law enforcement came into the Dayton area from Richmond, Indiana, after it earlier struck another vehicle in Preble County.

OSHP reportedly watched the vehicle via helicopter as the driver threw items out of the vehicle, and soon after troopers successfully deployed a tire deflation device that allowed law enforcement to stop the car and take the man into custody.

According to the release, a search of the vehicle and for the thrown items found suspected heroin, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and other drug trafficking-related items.

The man was charged in Montgomery County Municipal Court – Western Division on one charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

In addition to the highway patrol, law enforcement agencies involved in the Dayton operation include the Dayton Police Department; Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office; Ohio Homeland Security; Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Adult Parole Authority; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and U.S. Marshals Service, according to the release.