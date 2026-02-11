Area man accused of posting revenge porn of ex-girlfriend

15 minutes ago
An area man has been accused and charged with posting revenge porn of an ex-girlfriend.

Pascal Iradukunda, 30, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a fifth-degree felony.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the woman reported to Dayton police that Iradukunda posted a nude video of her after they were no longer together.

He is scheduled for arraignment Feb. 26.

At the time of writing, Iradukunda was not listed on the Montgomery County Jail website, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.