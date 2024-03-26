Bail $1M for man charged with murder for shooting outside Dayton rec center

Crime & Law
By
Updated 19 minutes ago
X

Bail is $1 million for a 19-year-old from Dayton charged with murder in a January shooting outside the Greater Dayton Recreation Center.

William Lamont Brown Jr. of Clayton was arraigned Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court for murder and three counts of complicity to commit aggravated robbery.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The gunshot victim was identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Murray, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Officers responded around 12:25 p.m. Jan. 12 to 2100 W. Third St. on a report of a shooting that led the rec center and nearby Roosevelt Elementary School to go on lockdown as police searched for the shooter.

ExplorePHOTOS: Dayton police investigate deadly shooting on West Third Street

A 911 caller said he was pulling into the parking lot when he heard gunfire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

“There was just a shooting,” he said. “Somebody definitely got shot. It looked like the guy shot him, he went down and then the guy shot him again.”

Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said previously that numerous shots were fired, including a round that hit a window at the rec center.

Brown reportedly displayed a firearm to rob three men, and conspired with several other people to set up and complete the robbery, according to an affidavit.

“During the robbery, Isaiah Murray was shot and killed as a proximate result,” the affidavit stated.

It is not clear whether Murray was one of the people with whom Brown is accused of conspiring.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Brown remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Staff Writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
New details: Resident shoots, wounds intruder in Dayton
2
Troopers seize $1.75M in cocaine during I-70 traffic stop; Arizona...
3
Man accused of using Kettering house as a brothel gets probation
4
Yellow Springs police records ID victim, details from fatal shooting
5
14-year-old boy charged in Dayton shooting that killed 2 teens

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top