Bail $1M for man charged with murder for shooting outside Dayton rec center

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The gunshot victim was identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Murray, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Officers responded around 12:25 p.m. Jan. 12 to 2100 W. Third St. on a report of a shooting that led the rec center and nearby Roosevelt Elementary School to go on lockdown as police searched for the shooter.

A 911 caller said he was pulling into the parking lot when he heard gunfire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

“There was just a shooting,” he said. “Somebody definitely got shot. It looked like the guy shot him, he went down and then the guy shot him again.”

Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said previously that numerous shots were fired, including a round that hit a window at the rec center.

Brown reportedly displayed a firearm to rob three men, and conspired with several other people to set up and complete the robbery, according to an affidavit.

“During the robbery, Isaiah Murray was shot and killed as a proximate result,” the affidavit stated.

It is not clear whether Murray was one of the people with whom Brown is accused of conspiring.

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

Brown remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Staff Writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.