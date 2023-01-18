Bail $200K for 19-year-old accused of sexual abuse of 2 boys

Bail is $200,000 for a 19-year-old from Dayton facing sexual assault charges.
Davion Clark was arraigned Wednesday in Dayton Municipal Court for three counts of rape involving a child younger than 13, one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of escape.
A Dayton Police Department investigation began on Dec. 27, 2022, after a woman said she returned home and found one of her sons naked on the couch with Clark, according to an affidavit.
Two boy, ages 12 and 14, reported they were sexually abused by Clark, the document said.
Police arrested Clark on Monday at his home. While in the sally port of the Montgomery County Jail, Clark broke free and ran away from multiple uniformed officers before he was captured and booked, the affidavit stated.
He remains held in the jail and is scheduled to next appear in court on Jan. 26.
