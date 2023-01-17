Man sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to lesser charges

A man who pleaded guilty to lesser charges after being accused of rape was sentenced to probation last week.
Terrance J. Robinson Jr., 20, of Dayton, was sentenced to up to five years of community control, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
He was accused of sexually assaulting two women at a Miami Twp. hotel on Sept. 26, 2020. Police opened the investigation after they were called to the hospital following the report of the sexual assaults, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Both women were reportedly known to Robinson.
Robinson was initially charged with rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition. In December, he pleaded guilty to two counts each of trespassing in a habitation and unlawful restraint, according to court records.
