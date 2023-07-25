BreakingNews
Butler Twp. man sentenced to 17 years for drug, gun crimes
Butler Twp. man sentenced to 17 years for drug, gun crimes

DAYTON — A 46-year-old Butler Twp. man will spend nearly two decades in federal prison for dealing cocaine, meth and fentanyl.

Timothy Shane Jefferson was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court after he pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 40 grams or more of fentanyl. He also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to the office of Kenneth Parker, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Jefferson obtained bulk amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and meth to sell in the greater Dayton area from at least May 2021 until December 2021. Jefferson and others would travel out-of-state and drive the drugs back to Ohio, court documents state.

“These drugs are very dangerous and pose a great risk to the safety of those who comes in contact with it,” Parker stated. “Jefferson’s actions of maintaining firearms to protect himself and his drugs also created a great risk to the community.”

Jefferson also was ordered forfeit three firearms, multiple rounds of ammunition, a Chevrolet El Camino and more than $55,000 in cash. He will be under court supervision for five years after he completes his prison term.

