Nurse indicted, accused of stealing drugs from Kettering nursing home

A 34-year-old nurse indicted Thursday is accused of stealing prescription pain killers from a Kettering nursing center where she worked.

Deja Marie Thomas of Fairborn is ordered to appear Aug. 3 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for theft of drugs and four counts of forgery, all felony charges.

The incidents happened Feb. 28 at Oak Creek Terrace — a residential nursing, rehabilitation and assisted living facility at 2316 Springmill Road in Kettering — according to her indictment.

Thomas is a licensed practical nurse, whose license is active, according to the Ohio Nursing Board.

She is accused of stealing oxycodone pills from her former employer, said Greg Flannagan, spokesman for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Oxycodone is an opioid commonly prescribed to relieve moderate to severe pain; however, the drug has a high risk for addiction and dependence, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

“The forgery counts are for irregularities with the signatures on the narcotics log kept by the establishment,” Flannagan said.

The case was investigated by the Kettering Police Department.