Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Dayton shooting

Two men who died following a shooting in Dayton last week have been identified.
Victor Humphrey, 22, of Dayton, was pronounced dead on Banker Place and 23-year-old James Anderson, also of Dayton, died at the hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
A third person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.
Around 4:13 p.m. last Wednesday police responded to the 1800 block of Banker Place in the DeSoto Bass area.
A 911 caller told dispatchers her brother and his friend were shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
“My brother just got shot,” she said. “His friend is dead.”
The caller said her brother was shot in the leg and chest and that he was initially conscious, but starting to pass out.
A 23-year-old man, later identified as Anderson, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, said Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer. The third man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in a private vehicle. He was listed in non-life threatening condition, Bauer said.
All other people involved in the shooting have been accounted for, according to police.
Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information should call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or go to www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.