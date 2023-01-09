Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Dayton shooting

“My brother just got shot,” she said. “His friend is dead.”

The caller said her brother was shot in the leg and chest and that he was initially conscious, but starting to pass out.

A 23-year-old man, later identified as Anderson, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, said Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer. The third man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in a private vehicle. He was listed in non-life threatening condition, Bauer said.

All other people involved in the shooting have been accounted for, according to police.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information should call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or go to www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.