Dayton man pleads guilty in deadly shooting of speeding driver

The charges stemmed from a shooting on May 16, 2021, near Boltin Street and Hamilton Avenue.

Oakes reportedly fired a gun across the street, killing 22-year-old Jacob Osborne.

Around 10 p.m., police responded to a traffic complaint on Huffman Avenue after a caller reported a man in a pickup truck was speeding up and down the street and yelling at her, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

During the investigation, police learned the truck was on the railroad tracks on Huffman Avenue. Osborne was found dead inside the truck with an apparent gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation indicated Osborne was speeding throughout the neighborhood, said Dayton police Maj. Jason Hall.

“During this time, the victim was shot while operating the vehicle on Hamilton Avenue,” he said. “After being shot, the vehicle continued on and traveled the railroad bed until coming to rest in the 300 block of Huffman Avenue.”

A witness identified Oakes as the suspect, police said.