Coroner IDs man who died following Dayton domestic incident

Around 6:45 p.m. Monday Dayton police responded to a report of multiple people shot in the 4900 block of Genesee Avenue.

“Somebody just drove past and shot up my neighbor’s house,” a woman told 911 dispatchers. “The man next door is shot.”

The woman could not describe the suspect vehicle, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Officers arrived to find an 11-year-old boy and 35-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

A 36-year-old woman took herself to the hospital and a 45-year-old man also arrived at an area hospital. Both also had non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, later identified as Mapp, showed up at the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was married to one of the victims, according to Bauer.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic situation, the lieutenant added.

It was one of three shooting reported Monday where more than a dozen people were shot and two people died.

The first shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Home Avenue near South Euclid Avenue.

One woman died and six other people were shot and wounded, including an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The woman killed was identified as 22-year-old Donna Zile by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Col. Eric Henderson, deputy director and assistant chief of the Dayton Police Department, said it was a drive-by shooting that stemmed from a large party outside a vacant house attended by juveniles and young adults.

The second shooing happened about 10 hours later, around 10:25 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Fifth Street near the James H. McGee Boulevard intersection.

A 911 caller reported she saw a man holding a gun to a second man who was on the ground, according to dispatch records.

A 46-year-old man tried to steal a truck when the theft victim held the suspect at gunpoint, Bauer said. The suspect then took out a gun and shot the victim, a 33-year-old man, who returned fire, striking the suspect before he drove away with the truck.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The victim’s truck was recovered after the suspect, a felon with a parole warrant from Kentucky, later showed up at a hospital with injuries that also were non-life-threatening.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.