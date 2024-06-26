Dayton mayor angered, disappointed by shootings, open to new steps to prevent violence

Mims added that while he is proud of efforts the city has made to increase safety cameras and recruit more police officers, he is committed to pursuing other violence prevention measures.

There were at least three shootings reported Monday, resulting in more than a dozen people being shot.

The first shooting was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of Home Avenue near South Euclid Avenue. A group of teens and young adults were at a large party at a vacant house when the shooting occurred.

Donna Zile, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene and an 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries. Five others were taken to the hospital via medics or private vehicles, according to Dayton police.

Lt. Col. Eric Henderson, deputy director and assistant chief of the Dayton Police Department, said Monday it was a drive-by shooting. Investigators believe multiple vehicles may have been involved as well as multiple weapons.

Another shooting was reported at 10:25 a.m. on West Fifth Street near the James H. McGee Boulevard intersection.

A woman told dispatch she saw a man holding a gun to a second man who was on the ground, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

“I don’t know what the scenario might’ve been,” she said. “… It just looked different to my eyes.”

About eight hours later, police responded to a report of domestic situation with multiple people shot in the 4900 block of Genesse Avenue.

Officers arrived to find an 11-year-old boy and 35-year-old-woman shot with non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Steven Bauer said. They were transported to the hospital.

A 36-year-old woman who was also shot drove herself to the hospital. Her injuries were also non-life-threatening.

The suspect, a 45-year-old man married to one of the female victims, was also shot. He arrived at the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.