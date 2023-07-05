Dayton man accused in 5-month-old girl’s skull fracture indicted

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted a Dayton man accused of injuring a 5-month-old girl.

Aaron Matthew Hoff, 37, is facing one count endangering children, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

The charge stemmed from an incident on June 25 when Dayton police responded to a house in the 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue on a child endangering complaint.

“The defendant, Aaron Hoff, had caused the victim … who is his 5-month-old daughter to receive a skull fracture earlier in the day while in his care,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The injury reportedly hadn’t been noticed before he was alone with the girl

Hoff was arrested at Dayton Children’s Hospital on June 25 and remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.