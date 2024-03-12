Dayton man accused of attacking mother, hitting her with small baseball bat

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police responded Feb. 26 to a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 1600 block of Darst Avenue.

Officers forced open the door because they could hear yelling and no one answered their knocks on the door, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

A woman inside was suffering from several obvious injuries who told police that her son Justin Ledbetter had attacked her with a small baseball bat and another wooden stick object. The woman also said that her son had strangled her, the affidavit stated.

Ledbetter was arrested at the scene and his mother was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

He is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.