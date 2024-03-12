Grand jury declines to indict in fatal shooting of Jefferson Twp. man

A man will not face charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Harrison Twp. last spring.

A Montgomery County grand jury declined to indict the man in the death of 41-year-old Nathan Smyth, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On April 29, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2400 block of Alpena Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Crews found Smyth dead at the scene and another person injured. The second person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

In May, investigators from the sheriff’s office arrested a male suspect with help from Homeland Security Investigation and Dayton and Riverside police.

