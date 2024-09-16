Dayton man accused of firing shots at girlfriend, fleeing police

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

A woman looking for her boyfriend, identified as Fletcher, around 4 a.m. Friday went to the Summit Square Apartments off Hoover Avenue and reportedly caught him cheating on her. They started physically fighting before she got in her vehicle and struck a Chevrolet Silverado that also is owned by her that she lets Fletcher drive, according to an affidavit.

Fletcher got in the pickup and chased her, and while still in the parking lot of the apartment complex reportedly pulled out a gun and fired two shots at her. One of the shots struck her car, the affidavit stated.

Officers stopped Fletcher in the pickup around 1 a.m. Saturday at Germantown Street and Stolz Avenue. He refused to get out of the truck and officers fired pepper balls into the pickup before he fled the traffic stop.

The pickup ran over a tire deflation device and kept fleeing until an officer performed a PIT maneuver — a pursuit tactic in which a cruiser forces the suspect to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop — near West Third Street and Bish Avenue, according to the affidavit.

Officers fired more pepper balls into the truck and Fletcher finally complied and got out, the document read.

Fletcher was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and then booked into the Montgomery County Jail.