Life sentences imposed for one defendant in 2019 Dayton detective shooting

Though Cortner did not pull a trigger in the encounter, U.S. District Judge Michael Newman said he did purchase firearms used in a conspiracy to traffick drugs.

“The community lost someone who had dedicated his life to protecting it,” Newman said before sentencing in Dayton’s federal court Monday. “It will never be made whole.”

Newman two imposed life sentences against Cortner for counts related to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and marijuana, with a five-year sentence imposed for another count tied to the carrying of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Goddard’s sentencing was scheduled in Newman’s court Monday afternoon. Goddard was found guilty in March of murdering a federal police officer, conspiracy to possess and attempting to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm and other charges.

Goddard and Cortner were both 44 when they were found guilty.

Amy Smith, a federal prosecutor, asked Newman to remember that police found some 50 pounds of marijuana at the Ruskin Road house where Cortner was arrested, with six grams of cocaine, more than four kilograms of fentanyl and $55,000 in proceeds from drug sales.

Those were enough drugs, the judge later said in the hearing, “to cause an overdose of almost every person in the Miami Valley.”

A statement drafted by several of DelRio’s family members, read by Erica Hampton, recounted the kind of father and grandfather the detective was.

“Today, we are ready for peace,” Hampton said. “We are ready to move forward. And we are ready for justice.”

Cortner spoke, as well, accusing federal prosecutors of violating his constitutional rights, and turning to DelRio’s family at one point and saying, “May God continue to bless you to help you move forward in your life.”

Turning back to the judge, he asked Newman to “look at me as the man I am, not as the man they accuse me of being.”

Dayton has long been an area of national focus of many federal drug enforcement efforts because of the disproportionate impact the opioid crisis had in the region, near the intersection of two major interstates.

In 2016, DelRio referred in court documents to Dayton as “a destination city” with a large market for heroin.

In November 2019, the dangers that accompany that work came into vivid view when Del Rio, a 30-year veteran, was shot twice in the face as he entered the basement of a one-story brick house shortly after dark as officers tried to serve a search warrant.

DelRio approached a home at 1454 Ruskin Road with other Drug Enforcement Agency task force members. The task force knocked on the door and entered after no one answered. DelRio moved into the basement and came under fire, as federal court records described the events.

Due to the severity of his injuries, DelRio was transported to a hospital in a marked cruiser. Five people were taken into custody for questioning, including a juvenile and four men.

Crews found, besides drugs, three guns, a drug press, a money counter and some $55,000 in cash, federal documents indicated.

“Task Force Officer Jorge DelRio dedicated his life to protecting the great people of Dayton and the DEA will be forever grateful that his passion for narcotics enforcement led him to us,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in March. “TFO DelRio was a mentor and coach to many in law enforcement, and so much more at home as a husband, a father, and a friend. Our hearts are heavy tonight after reliving the events of November 7, 2019, but more determined than ever to continue our mission of keeping Americans safe in his honor. We will never forget his sacrifice.”

In 2018, Homeland Security Investigations special agents who work under U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement trained more than 300 law enforcement personnel in Ohio on the dark web, virtual currency and how financial transactions take place that facilitate the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.

A third co-defendant in the case, Lionel Combs III, 45, pleaded guilty just before the start of a trial to maintaining a drug premises, a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison, federal prosecutors have said. It is unclear when he will be sentenced.