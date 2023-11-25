Dayton man accused of house party shooting sentenced to probation

A man accused of shooting another multiple times after an argument at a Dayton house party has been sentenced on Tuesday after he pleaded no contest to a bill of information in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Michael Steven Joseph Johnson, 31, was sentenced by Judge Susan B. Solle of up to five years of probation on one charge of aggravated assault. As a condition of the probation, he will also be forbidden to contact the victim, as well as be required to pay court costs and a supervision fee.

He pleaded no contest to the charges in a deal filed Oct. 6. As part of the deal, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability were dismissed, along with all specifications on those charges.

The charges reach back to July 9, 2022, when police were called to the 2000 block of Speice Avenue at 4:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

According to an affidavit, the victim was at the party with a friend, and Johnson was also at the party with a friend. Johnson and the victim had argued, but the gunshot victim’s friend told police that he and Johnson’s friend had cooled things down between the two when the victim and Johnson went outside.

The victim’s friend said that he “heard loud arguing,” and went outside, where he said Johnson was shooting a firearm and he saw his friend fall to the ground, the affidavit said.

The victim had been shot five times, court documents said, and was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.