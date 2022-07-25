BreakingNews
Mass food distribution event to take place at Nutter Center tomorrow
Man indicted, accused of shooting man 5 times at Dayton house party

Crime & Law
A 30-year-old man indicted Friday is accused of shooting another man five times after an argument broke out earlier this month at a Dayton house party.

Michael Steven Joseph Johnson of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with three-year firearm specifications, and one count of having weapons under disability for a 2014 drug conviction, court records show.

Dayton police were called at 4:20 a.m. July 9 to the 2000 block of Speice Avenue on a report of a shooting.

The gunshot victim was at the house party there with a friend and Johnson also was at the party with a friend when the four got into an argument. The gunshot victim’s friend told police that he and Johnson’s friend cooled things down between them when the victim and Johnson went outside, according to an affidavit.

The victim’s friend told police he “heard loud arguing” and went outside, where he said Johnson was shooting a firearm and then he saw his friend fall to the ground. He was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

“(The victim) was shot five times,” the affidavit stated.

The victim’s friend identified Johnson as the shooting suspect, according to court records.

Johnson has been held on $100,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail since his July 14 arrest by Dayton police.

