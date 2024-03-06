Dayton man caught with stolen mail sentenced to federal prison

Credit: Thomas Gnau

Credit: Thomas Gnau

A Dayton man caught with stolen mail will spend nearly three years in federal prison.

Jayon Everett Perrin, 22, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Dayton to 32 months in prison for unlawfully possessing stolen mail, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker of the Southern District of Ohio.

Law enforcement, who had a search warrant, raided Perrin’s apartment in October 2022 and found a postal service key, a United States Postal Service logo jacket, $6,000 in cash, more than 500 checks and approximately 15 debit or credit cards, according to court documents.

The checks had payable amounts ranging from approximately 50 cents to $282,000. The stolen mail also included sensitive forms and documents, such as a federal tax return, payment slips for medical and dental bills, and a loan-forgiveness application.

Perrin also possessed equipment and supplies for cloning debit and credit cards and altering stolen checks, records stated.

Perrin was charged federally in October 2022 and pleaded guilty in September 2023.

