NEW DETAILS: Police find hidden postal service mailbox key in traffic stop

The Dayton report was filed after four Kettering arrests last March during a year in which multiple USPS Post Office mailbox thefts were reported in the region.

Mailbox thefts were recorded from at least seven different post office mail boxes in Beavercreek, Dayton, Kettering and Centerville/Washington Twp., amounting to thousands of dollars in stolen checks.

In September of last year, two postal workers were robbed at gunpoint within 15 minutes of each other in Dayton and Trotwood. In both cases the robber reportedly demanded the letter carrier’s “arrow key,” which is a universal key that unlocks the blue collection boxes.

At least seven people were arrested between May and July in connection to mailbox thefts in the area, according to U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokeswoman Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, who said there are active investigations into the mail theft activity.

In January, Huber Heights police said a postal service mail carrier was robbed by an armed man in a Huber Heights apartment complex.

In the recent Oakwood case, “the officer observed several pieces of opened and unopened mail” before the USPS mailbox key was found, Duncan said.

The suspects may face felony charges or the postal inspector may take over the case and charge them federally, he added.