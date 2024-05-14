Dayton man gets up to 20 years in sexual assault of 6-year-old girl he reported to police

A Dayton man who reported to police that he sexually assaulted a young girl more than four years ago will spend up to two decades in prison.

Christopher Scott Williamson, was sentenced May 9 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Montgomery to 10 to 15 years for rape and five years for gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 14, to which he pleaded guilty last month. The sentences will be served consecutively, for a total of 15 to 20 years.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Williamson on Aug. 31 came into the Dayton Police Department’s East Patrol Division South building, 2721 Wayne Ave., requesting to turn himself in to police, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

He told police that sometime four years earlier he assaulted a 6-year-old girl who was known to him. During a forensic interview the following day, the girl confirmed what Williamson reported, the document stated.

Williamson also was designated a Tier III sex offender. which will require him to register his address every 90 days for life.

