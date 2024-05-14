Dayton man gets up to 20 years in sexual assault of 6-year-old girl he reported to police

A Dayton man who reported to police that he sexually assaulted a young girl more than four years ago will spend up to two decades in prison.

Christopher Scott Williamson, was sentenced May 9 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Montgomery to 10 to 15 years for rape and five years for gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 14, to which he pleaded guilty last month. The sentences will be served consecutively, for a total of 15 to 20 years.