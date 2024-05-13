Moraine man sentenced to prison in child sexual abuse material case

Cameron David Benjamin, 21, was sentenced on May 8 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Angelina N. Jackson to a total of eight to 12 years in prison, according to court documents. He was also found a Tier III Sexual Offender, so will need to register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Benjamin was originally charged with one count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, two counts of importuning and four counts of corrupting another with drugs.

As part of a plea agreement, Benjamin pleaded guilty to one count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, one count of importuning and two counts of corrupting another with drugs, court records said.

The investigation into Benjamin when the child’s parents reported abuse allegations to the Moraine Police Division, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

At the time of writing, Benjamin is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.