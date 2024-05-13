Moraine man sentenced to prison in child sexual abuse material case

Crime & Law
By
52 minutes ago
X

A Moraine man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges connected to child sexual abuse material.

Cameron David Benjamin, 21, was sentenced on May 8 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Angelina N. Jackson to a total of eight to 12 years in prison, according to court documents. He was also found a Tier III Sexual Offender, so will need to register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Benjamin was originally charged with one count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, two counts of importuning and four counts of corrupting another with drugs.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Moraine man faces child pornography, corrupting another with drugs charges

As part of a plea agreement, Benjamin pleaded guilty to one count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, one count of importuning and two counts of corrupting another with drugs, court records said.

The investigation into Benjamin when the child’s parents reported abuse allegations to the Moraine Police Division, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

At the time of writing, Benjamin is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
Judges to decide death or life sentence for convicted quadruple killer
2
Bond set at $1 million for man charged in Kettering deadly shooting
3
3 shot, 1 dead in Middletown
4
Death penalty phase next after Singh found guilty of quadruple homicide
5
911 caller says son shot father in Kettering; Man in custody

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top