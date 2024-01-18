Dayton man gets up to 8 years in prison for sexually abusing 2 boys

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

A Dayton Police Department investigation began on Dec. 27, 2022, after a woman said she returned home and found one of her sons naked on the couch with Clark, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Two boys, ages 12 and 14, reported they were sexually abused by Clark, the document said.

Clark was known to the boys.

Explore Man sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to lesser charges

While in the sally port of the Montgomery County Jail following his arrest, Clark broke free and ran away from multiple uniformed officers before he was captured and booked, the affidavit stated.

As part of his plea agreement, five counts of rape of a child younger than 13 were dismissed.

Clark also was designated a Tier III sex offender, which means once released he must register his address with his local sheriff’s office every 90 days for life.