Dayton man indicted in sexual assault of UD student

Crime & Law
By
7 minutes ago

A Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of entering a house last month and sexually assaulting a 21-year-old University of Dayton student sleeping on a couch.

Marquece Allen Simmons, 42, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated burglary, rape and sexual battery.

University of Dayton police were called around 6 a.m. April 15 to a house in the 1900 block of Trinity Avenue leased by UD students.

A woman said she was awakened by the suspect while she was sleeping on a couch, and that he sexually assaulted her, told her his name was “Dimitri,” got up and walked into the kitchen and then left out the front door, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

“(The woman’s) roommates found doorbell camera video of the suspect entering and leaving their house,” the document stated.

The video showed the suspect enter a white car parked along a nearby curb.

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles investigators were able to identify Simmons as the suspect, and his probation officer identified him as the man in the doorbell camera video, according to the affidavit.

Simmons is held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

