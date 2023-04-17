Dayton man indicted in Valentine’s Day robbery at Esther Price

A woman who called 911 said everyone in the store got him to leave.

“The lady running the cash register screamed at him and said, ‘You’re not going to rob me,’” the woman told the dispatcher.

The suspect did not show any weapons and left before police arrived. However, an employee spotted the suspect walking on Wayne Avenue toward Wyoming Street and alerted police.

Officers found Pitts in front of Wendy’s on Wayne Avenue and confirmed he was the suspect captured on security camera footage. He had a bag that contained panty hose, police said.

The man was intoxicated and reportedly confessed to the robbery and said he was sorry, Rider said.

No attorney is listed for Pitts, who is held on $10,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.