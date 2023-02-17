‘You’re not going to rob me,’ Esther Price cashier says to Valentine’s Day robber

A cashier and customers thwart a man with panty hose over his face from robbing Esther Price Candies on Valentine’s Day in Dayton.
Police were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. to the chocolate maker’s headquarters and retail store at 1709 Wayne Ave.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 60s wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with women’s hosiery covering his face and hands. He handed a note written on a small white piece of paper that read, “This is not a joke! Put all of the money that you have in your cash register into this bag, or else!,” according to a Dayton Police Department spokesman.
“Everybody in the store got him to leave,” a woman who called 911 said. “The lady running the cash register screamed at him and said, ‘you’re not going to rob me.’”
The suspect did not show any weapons and left before police arrived. However, an employee reported spotting the suspect walking on Wayne Avenue towards Wyoming Avenue.
Officers found the man in front of Wendy’s on Wayne Avenue and immediately confirmed he was the suspect captured on security camera footage. He was wearing a red hoodie and had a bag that contained panty hose, police said.
The man was cited for a minor misdemeanor for public intoxication and later confessed the robbery to detectives and said he was sorry, according to the police spokesman.
Formal charges have not been filed.
