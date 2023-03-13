Dayton man jailed, accused of pointing laser at airplane

The 37-year-old man was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Parker Avenue in Dayton and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of endangering aircraft/airport operations and possession criminal tools, both felony charges. Formal charges have not been filed against him.

“He pointed a laser at a fixed wing airplane and they were able to pinpoint his location and identify him,” Dayton Police Department spokesman James Rider said.