Dayton man jailed, accused of pointing laser at airplane

A Dayton man arrested late Saturday night is accused of pointing a laser at an airplane.
The 37-year-old man was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Parker Avenue in Dayton and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of endangering aircraft/airport operations and possession criminal tools, both felony charges. Formal charges have not been filed against him.
“He pointed a laser at a fixed wing airplane and they were able to pinpoint his location and identify him,” Dayton Police Department spokesman James Rider said.
We will update this report with new information.
