Northmont administrators say threat averted at middle school

Northmont administrators said middle school students reported a threat found on social media Sunday night and police and school staff acted quickly to address it.
The middle school at 4810 National Road, Clayton, opened today as normal and additional police weren’t present, though the district always has school resource officers on campus, administrators said.
“Law enforcement addressed it immediately,” said Jenny Wood, Northmont schools spokeswoman. “We are proud of our students who saw something and said something.”
She said the student involved will be disciplined but could not disclose the nature of the discipline or the student’s identity.
“We do take these things and the safety of our students and staff very seriously,” Wood said.
Middle school parents received an all-call about the incident. The middle school has seventh and eighth grade students.
About the Author