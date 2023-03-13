BreakingNews
Here’s how you told us local governments should spend COVID relief funds
X

Northmont administrators say threat averted at middle school

Local News
By , Staff Writer
13 minutes ago
Students reported social media threat and police were notified.

Northmont administrators said middle school students reported a threat found on social media Sunday night and police and school staff acted quickly to address it.

The middle school at 4810 National Road, Clayton, opened today as normal and additional police weren’t present, though the district always has school resource officers on campus, administrators said.

“Law enforcement addressed it immediately,” said Jenny Wood, Northmont schools spokeswoman. “We are proud of our students who saw something and said something.”

She said the student involved will be disciplined but could not disclose the nature of the discipline or the student’s identity.

“We do take these things and the safety of our students and staff very seriously,” Wood said.

Middle school parents received an all-call about the incident. The middle school has seventh and eighth grade students.

In Other News
1
Trotwood sports complex dome, a high school trainer helps save a life...
2
Survey: How affordable does Dayton feel to you?
3
Kettering seeks $2M more to aid south suburban renters avoid evictions
4
Biden budget goes heavy on weapons procurement, research, Pentagon...
5
No injuries reported in Tipp City commercial fire

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top