Dayton man on parole for child pornography gets new child porn charges

Dakota Sigmon, 29, was indicted Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on 26 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

What is he accused of doing?

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Dayton police allegedly found child pornography on Sigmon’s KIK account.

Clinton County court

At the time the pornography was found, Sigmon was on parole for a conviction in Clinton County for three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Sigmon was originally sentenced to two to three years in prison on Jan. 17, 2023 and found a Tier II sex offender. He was granted judicial release Nov. 28, 2023 with three years of community control, and subsequently moved to Dayton, according to Clinton County Common Pleas Court records.

On Sept. 17, 2025, a Dayton police detective contacted the court and said that the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children task force had sent a tip to police that Sigmon had sexually explicit material involving minors, according to court records. Search warrants confirmed that Sigmon had child pornography, records said, and shortly after his parole was revoked.

Sigmon was resentenced in Clinton County to two to three years in prison, with credit for 499 days already spent in jail. He is currently in custody at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, Ohio on the Clinton County prison term, which is expected to end as early as July 28, or as late as July 28, 2027.

What happens next?

Sigmon is scheduled for arraignment on the new indictment in Montgomery County on Jan. 27.