Dayton man pleads guilty to stabbing man in spat over his mother

A Dayton man pleaded guilty this week to stabbing a man in May who told him he was being disrespectful to his mother by arguing with her.

Deomontay Hawes, 31, is scheduled to be sentenced July 31 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Timothy O’Connell after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of felonious assault.

The Dayton Police Department was dispatched early May 11 to a stabbing reported in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.

Officers found a 47-year-old man with multiple stab wounds who was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said.

Hawes was taken to a different hospital with a cut on his hand before he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail, Bauer said.

The stabbing followed an argument between Hawes and his mother at the victim’s apartment, when the victim told Hawes he was being disrespectful to his mother, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The victim said Hawes pulled out a knife and threatened him, leading to a fight before Hawes and his mother left.

The victim suffered a deep cut on his chest and left forearm, according to court documents.

Hawes faces up to 12 years in prison plus up to three years of probation once he is released. A second count of felonious assault was dismissed as part of his plea agreement, records show.