1 hospitalized, 1 facing charges in Thursday early-morning stabbing in Dayton

Hawes was dropped off at a different hospital with a cut on his hand, the lieutenant said, where he was treated before being taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

According to an affidavit, the incident began as an argument between Hawes and his mother.

The older man told officers that Hawes and his mother were at his house, when the older man said Hawes was being disrespectful to his mother, so he got upset, according to court documents. Hawes said that he was arguing with his mother and the older man took it the wrong way.

The older man said that Hawes pulled out a knife and threatened him, leading to a fight that left the older man with a deep cut on his chest and left forearm before Hawes and his mother fled the scene, the affidavit said.

Hawes told police that he got a cut on his finger when, during the fight, a knife in a holster on his hip fell off and he tried to pick it up, cutting himself. The cut was the only wound Hawes sustained, police said.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond, according to court records.