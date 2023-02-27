Dayton woman hurt in crossfire of shooting while coming home with infant

A caller reported shots were being fired earlier in the evening and police believe the victim drove home between the two incidents, Johns added.

“Thankfully it was just a graze wound and she’ll be OK physically,” he said.

The shooting is one of at least three under investigation following the weekend.

Dayton police also responded to a double homicide at a Shell gas station Sunday morning where two women were shot to death in a vehicle.

The shooting took place around 2 a.m. on West Third Street near Gettysburg Avenue, but no one called police until around 5 a.m. when a gas station attendant saw a person near the vehicle and hit a silent alarm, Johns said.

Surveillance video showed the women pull up to the gas pump before a disturbance took place inside the vehicle and a male suspect fled the back seat.

Officers were not able to locate the suspect as of early Monday afternoon.

A third shooting took place on Hepburn Avenue around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

A 28-year-old man was leaving his friend’s apartment when a man approached him and shot him in the leg, Johns said. The suspect then fled.

All three shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).