Dayton woman hurt in crossfire of shooting while coming home with infant

A woman was injured in the crossfire of a Dayton shooting as she returned home from work Sunday with her infant.
Around 9:25 p.m. Sunday the 21-year-old woman was pulling into a driveway on Woodward Avenue when people started shooting at her neighbor’s home.
“She was struck and grazed on the side of the head and was taken to the hospital where she’s in stable condition,” said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns. “There was an infant inside the vehicle when this occurred and thankfully the infant was unharmed.”
Police have some information on the suspects involved, but declined to release additional information.
“We believe they were shooting up a neighbor’s house — not our victim’s house — but she was caught in the crossfire,” Johns said.
A caller reported shots were being fired earlier in the evening and police believe the victim drove home between the two incidents, Johns added.
“Thankfully it was just a graze wound and she’ll be OK physically,” he said.
The shooting is one of at least three under investigation following the weekend.
Dayton police also responded to a double homicide at a Shell gas station Sunday morning where two women were shot to death in a vehicle.
The shooting took place around 2 a.m. on West Third Street near Gettysburg Avenue, but no one called police until around 5 a.m. when a gas station attendant saw a person near the vehicle and hit a silent alarm, Johns said.
Surveillance video showed the women pull up to the gas pump before a disturbance took place inside the vehicle and a male suspect fled the back seat.
Officers were not able to locate the suspect as of early Monday afternoon.
A third shooting took place on Hepburn Avenue around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.
A 28-year-old man was leaving his friend’s apartment when a man approached him and shot him in the leg, Johns said. The suspect then fled.
All three shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).
About the Author