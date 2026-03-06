Death Row inmate, arrested 40 years ago for murdering Dayton family, dies in prison

Moreland was sentenced to die for the November 1985 murders of his girlfriend Glenna Green, Green’s daughter Lana Green and Green’s grandchildren Datrin Talbott, Datwan Talbott and Voilana Green, as well as for beating or shooting three more children and leaving them for dead.

The murders were discovered that evening by Tia Talbott, who returned to 35 South Ardmore Ave. after visiting the grocery store. Moreland was missing from the house, but was arrested by police when he returned with a bloody $20 bill in his pocket and gunshot residue on his hands.

Moreland was convicted partly on the testimony of one of the children who survived, Dayron Talbott, 11, who said that he saw Moreland shoot his grandmother before turning the gun on him and beating him unconscious with the gun.

Moreland at one time claimed he was too drunk to remember anything after 10 p.m. that night, and his blood alcohol content measured a 0.225 percent, almost three times the legal limit to drive in Ohio of 0.08.

In another account, he said drank four bottles of wine that day, including one with Glenna Green, then came home at 10:30 p.m. and encountered three men. He said he fought with the men before being hit on the head and tied up. He then claimed he managed to escape through a window and struggle with a second man before falling to the ground.

Once he got away, he said he went and drank some more wine with his friends before coming home, where he was arrested.

Moreland waived his right to a jury trial and was convicted by a three-judge panel.

His mounted several appeals, claiming he didn’t consent to waive his right to a jury trial and his defense attorneys brough him to court under the influence of a powerful sedative. His appeals failed in both state and federal courts.

Moreland was previously scheduled to be executed on July 30, 2025, but Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a reprieve to July 19, 2028 due to ongoing problems finding pharmaceutical suppliers willing to provide the drugs used to conduct lethal injections to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.